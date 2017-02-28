NAACP challenges Fort Myers a Lake Bo...

NAACP challenges Fort Myers a Lake Boyza arrests

13 hrs ago

FORT MYERS, Fla. The NAACP on Tuesday sent a letter to State Attorney Stephen Russell to find out if five Fort Myers police officers placed on leave had any involvement in the recent "Lake Boyz" arrests.

