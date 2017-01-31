Manatees to be released Tuesday in Ft. Myers
Two manatees are being released back into the wild Tuesday! The pair was rescued last summer after they were hit by a boat. They have been in rehab at Tampa's Lowry Park Zoo since then, but now zoo staff says they are healthy enough to go back home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rules for visiting Paradise Tiki Hut Restaurant...
|13 hr
|John Tiki
|2
|Bartenders at the Dolphin Key Tiki Bar strictly...
|23 hr
|Winston
|8
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|Mon
|clyde
|7
|No unattended bags allowed on beach within less... (Jun '16)
|Mon
|Winston
|5
|Bond set at $240K for vehicular homicide suspect (Jun '10)
|Sun
|Anonymous2
|246
|my sons dad (Mar '12)
|Jan 27
|Hardly
|17
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|Jan 26
|Get A Life
|9
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC