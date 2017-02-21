LGBTQ community: Trump's transgender guidelines change a 'setback'
While Trump believes this is an issue for states to decide, transgender rights advocates say the guidelines are necessary to protect against discrimination. States will now be allowed to force transgender students to use the restroom they were born to use rather than the one they identify with.
