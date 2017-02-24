Lee County man reunited with his dog

Lee County man reunited with his dog

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

However, Fred ran out the door after a patron one Friday afternoon and was returned to PAWS Lee County, the North Fort Myers-based agency where Cunningham adopted him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Single persons forbidden within 5 miles of Gree... 12 hr FBI Warning 1
Non-students strictly prohibited on campus at FSW. 19 hr Security warning 1
Review; Big "O" Amusements 23 hr Rock O Plane man 1
College kids need to be DISALLOWED to hear rap/... Thu Party man 1
Anyone know Kat and bubby Thu San 4
Co-ed mingling officially capital felony under ... Feb 22 Prophecy 7
Backing into parking spots is proof that you're... Feb 20 Pam Warren 5
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Pakistan
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,323 • Total comments across all topics: 279,137,295

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC