Lee County man accused of mailbox theft
FORT MYERS, Fla. A 36-year-old man is facing charges for stealing checks from a mailbox and cashing several.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know Kat and bubby
|6 hr
|Zeppy
|3
|Church is NOT a good place to meet a boyfriend/...
|Thu
|Party man
|10
|Fort Myers health care office closes, lays off ...
|Wed
|Prophecy
|1
|Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13)
|Wed
|Schooner
|42
|Restaurant customers and patrons, TIP YOUR WAIT...
|Feb 7
|Shallow Hal
|2
|Slow dancing is a piece of cake to learn and do!
|Feb 6
|Slow dancer
|2
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|Feb 6
|Shallow Hal
|11
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC