How to close a gender gap: Let employees control their schedules
Erin Fahs reaches for her daughter Amelia, 2, after using her computer for a conference call for work, in her home in Fort Myers, Fla., this past month. The main reason for the gender gaps at work is employers' expectation that people spend long hours at their desks.
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Church is NOT a good place to meet a boyfriend/...
|1 hr
|Peter Cheeks
|9
|Fort Myers health care office closes, lays off ...
|19 hr
|Prophecy
|1
|Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13)
|23 hr
|Schooner
|42
|Restaurant customers and patrons, TIP YOUR WAIT...
|Tue
|Shallow Hal
|2
|Slow dancing is a piece of cake to learn and do!
|Feb 6
|Slow dancer
|2
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|Feb 6
|Shallow Hal
|11
|St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13)
|Feb 6
|Cape Oral
|18
