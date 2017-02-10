Home of the Month: The South Also Rises

And if you have the good fortune to stumble upon the community of St. Charles Harbour & Yacht Club, located just shy of the Sanibel Causeway along the Caloosahatchee River, you'll find 13911 Blenheim Trail Road, a fascinating testament to Southern charm that proves my point. Designed by architect/homeowner Greg Gersdorf in 2004 and renovated in 2013, the 8,500-square-foot Adam-style home is a grande dame tucked among homes ranging from $900,000 to more than $10 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gulfshore Life.