Home of the Month: The South Also Rises

Home of the Month: The South Also Rises

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Gulfshore Life

And if you have the good fortune to stumble upon the community of St. Charles Harbour & Yacht Club, located just shy of the Sanibel Causeway along the Caloosahatchee River, you'll find 13911 Blenheim Trail Road, a fascinating testament to Southern charm that proves my point. Designed by architect/homeowner Greg Gersdorf in 2004 and renovated in 2013, the 8,500-square-foot Adam-style home is a grande dame tucked among homes ranging from $900,000 to more than $10 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gulfshore Life.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Church is NOT a good place to meet a boyfriend/... 13 hr Party man 11
Restaurant customers and patrons, TIP YOUR WAIT... 21 hr Everyones Baby 3
Trump is Totally Unqualified Sun thanx alot 6
Anyone know Kat and bubby Fri Zeppy 3
News Fort Myers health care office closes, lays off ... Feb 8 Prophecy 1
Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13) Feb 8 Schooner 42
Slow dancing is a piece of cake to learn and do! Feb 6 Slow dancer 2
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Super Bowl
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,085 • Total comments across all topics: 278,823,046

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC