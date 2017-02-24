'Historic' $10M gift to benefit FGCU ...

'Historic' $10M gift to benefit FGCU health, social work programs

FORT MYERS, Fla. A $10 million gift from Elaine Marieb, a well-known expert in anatomy and physiology, will benefit health and social work students and faculty at Florida Gulf Coast University, the school announced Friday.

