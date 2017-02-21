God's Not Dead' producer and actor to headline Lifeline Family Center dinner
David A. R. White, the producer and actor in "God's Not Dead" and nearly 20 other faith-based films, will be the guest speaker at the 21st Annual Benefit Dinner for Lifeline Family Center to be held Thursday, March 30. "God's Not Dead" is reportedly the most successful independent faith-based film of all time. White operates the Pure Flix, a Christian film production company.
