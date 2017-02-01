Fuel leaking from old Fort Myers gas station
Access caps in concrete are all that remain of underground tanks that used to be below a former Hess gas station at 12690 McGregor Blvd. Recent environmental soil sample tests show petroleum is still present underground. It is not contaminating any drinking water or surrounding well water for homes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Around The Clock Fitness (Feb '11)
|11 hr
|gettingscrewedtoo
|6
|Restaurant customers and patrons, TIP YOUR WAIT...
|20 hr
|Shallow Hal
|1
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|21 hr
|Shallow Hal
|8
|No unattended bags allowed on beach within less... (Jun '16)
|23 hr
|Qwerty
|6
|Rules for visiting Paradise Tiki Hut Restaurant...
|Tue
|John Tiki
|2
|Bartenders at the Dolphin Key Tiki Bar strictly...
|Tue
|Winston
|8
|Bond set at $240K for vehicular homicide suspect (Jun '10)
|Jan 29
|Anonymous2
|246
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC