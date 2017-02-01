Fort Myers twin brothers granted prestigious scholarship
They both hold two jobs and working to finish up high school while being dually enrolled at Florida Southwestern State College. "I picked it up, and it was like congratulations, and I was just in shock it seemed unreal," said Alex.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First les exp (Dec '12)
|8 hr
|OgirlO
|6
|Review: Around The Clock Fitness (Feb '11)
|Thu
|gettingscrewedtoo
|6
|Restaurant customers and patrons, TIP YOUR WAIT...
|Wed
|Shallow Hal
|1
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|Wed
|Shallow Hal
|8
|No unattended bags allowed on beach within less... (Jun '16)
|Wed
|Qwerty
|6
|Rules for visiting Paradise Tiki Hut Restaurant...
|Tue
|John Tiki
|2
|Bartenders at the Dolphin Key Tiki Bar strictly...
|Jan 31
|Winston
|8
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC