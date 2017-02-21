Fort Myers police unveil new body cameras, Tasers
It's a new frontier for Fort Myers police as they deploy new body cameras and Tasers for all uniformed officers. FMPD will be one of few agencies in the country to do just that, according to representatives with Taser International.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Backing into parking spots is proof that you're...
|Mon
|Pam Warren
|5
|Slow dancing is a piece of cake to learn and do!
|Mon
|Slow dancer
|3
|A lot of police sirons
|Sun
|Maudezelda
|1
|Co-ed mingling officially capital felony under ...
|Feb 18
|Ice Man
|6
|Police and fire department on tolles drive in N...
|Feb 17
|Dmschwemer
|2
|Police everywhere
|Feb 17
|Lorddalkiel
|1
|Defenders MC a poser group! (Sep '11)
|Feb 16
|Spitfire
|38
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC