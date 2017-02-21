Fort Myers PD audit details problems that put officers on leave
The Fort Myers Police Department is short staffed and now dealing with a major shakeup as at least four officers were taken off duty the same day a scathing internal report was released to the public. The 71-page report from an independent assessment of the department details a long list of problems, including a lack of integrity, not addressing harassment, and misconduct among officers.
