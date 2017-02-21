Fort Myers PD audit details problems ...

Fort Myers PD audit details problems that put officers on leave

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: NBC2 News

The Fort Myers Police Department is short staffed and now dealing with a major shakeup as at least four officers were taken off duty the same day a scathing internal report was released to the public. The 71-page report from an independent assessment of the department details a long list of problems, including a lack of integrity, not addressing harassment, and misconduct among officers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
College kids need to be DISALLOWED to hear rap/... 9 hr Party man 1
Anyone know Kat and bubby 16 hr San 4
Co-ed mingling officially capital felony under ... Wed Prophecy 7
Backing into parking spots is proof that you're... Feb 20 Pam Warren 5
Slow dancing is a piece of cake to learn and do! Feb 20 Slow dancer 3
A lot of police sirons Feb 19 Maudezelda 1
Defenders MC a poser group! (Sep '11) Feb 16 Spitfire 38
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Sudan
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,359 • Total comments across all topics: 279,110,000

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC