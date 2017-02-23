Fort Myers couple falls victim to pet scam
Jaime Beauseigneur and her boyfriend, Ray Walton, wanted to buy a puppy for Christmas and thought they found the perfect bulldog through an online company called Charley English Bulldog Pups. Within days, they realized they were out nearly $1,600 with no dog.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review; Big "O" Amusements
|20 min
|Rock O Plane man
|1
|College kids need to be DISALLOWED to hear rap/...
|14 hr
|Party man
|1
|Anyone know Kat and bubby
|21 hr
|San
|4
|Co-ed mingling officially capital felony under ...
|Wed
|Prophecy
|7
|Backing into parking spots is proof that you're...
|Feb 20
|Pam Warren
|5
|Defenders MC a poser group! (Sep '11)
|Feb 16
|Spitfire
|38
|Fort Myers health care office closes, lays off ...
|Feb 8
|Prophecy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC