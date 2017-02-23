Fort Myers couple falls victim to pet...

Fort Myers couple falls victim to pet scam

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

Jaime Beauseigneur and her boyfriend, Ray Walton, wanted to buy a puppy for Christmas and thought they found the perfect bulldog through an online company called Charley English Bulldog Pups. Within days, they realized they were out nearly $1,600 with no dog.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review; Big "O" Amusements 20 min Rock O Plane man 1
College kids need to be DISALLOWED to hear rap/... 14 hr Party man 1
Anyone know Kat and bubby 21 hr San 4
Co-ed mingling officially capital felony under ... Wed Prophecy 7
Backing into parking spots is proof that you're... Feb 20 Pam Warren 5
Defenders MC a poser group! (Sep '11) Feb 16 Spitfire 38
News Fort Myers health care office closes, lays off ... Feb 8 Prophecy 1
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,071 • Total comments across all topics: 279,114,543

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC