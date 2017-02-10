Forbes ranks Cape Coral as fastest gr...

Forbes ranks Cape Coral as fastest growing city

Yesterday Read more: NBC2 News

Sunshine, safety, and scenery are just some of the reasons many people are moving to Cape Coral and staying there. With the recent growth and people traveling to the area, Forbes has ranked Cape Coral/Fort Myers as number one for America's fastest growing cities of 2017.

Read more at NBC2 News.

Fort Myers, FL

