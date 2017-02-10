Forbes ranks Cape Coral as fastest growing city
Sunshine, safety, and scenery are just some of the reasons many people are moving to Cape Coral and staying there. With the recent growth and people traveling to the area, Forbes has ranked Cape Coral/Fort Myers as number one for America's fastest growing cities of 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Church is NOT a good place to meet a boyfriend/...
|8 hr
|Party man
|11
|Restaurant customers and patrons, TIP YOUR WAIT...
|17 hr
|Everyones Baby
|3
|Trump is Totally Unqualified
|21 hr
|thanx alot
|6
|Anyone know Kat and bubby
|Fri
|Zeppy
|3
|Fort Myers health care office closes, lays off ...
|Feb 8
|Prophecy
|1
|Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13)
|Feb 8
|Schooner
|42
|Slow dancing is a piece of cake to learn and do!
|Feb 6
|Slow dancer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC