FMPD to unveil new body cameras, Taser guns
The Fort Myers Police Department will debut new equipment Tuesday morning as each officer is laced with a new body camera and a Taser gun. NBC2 has uncovered it will cost more than one million dollars to provide every officer with the hardware.
