Florida golfer, 75, uses golf club to thwart alligator attack
Tony Aarts needed to use his club to escape from an aggressive gator at Magnolia Landing Golf & Country Club in North Fort Myers, Fla., last week. Aarts was approaching the fourth hole and suddenly found himself being dragged away by a 10-foot long alligator that weighed about 300 pounds.
