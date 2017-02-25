Fla. man pleads guilty to targeting Muslims in Fort Myers
The Department of Justice announced that a Florida man pleaded guilty to hate crimes for threatening the owners of two Muslim grocery stores in Fort Myers. James Benjamin Jones, 34, admitted to threatening to harm the owner of Halal Meat and Grocery in June 2016.
