Fla. dad overdoses on heroin next to ...

Fla. dad overdoses on heroin next to his toddler

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WPTV Local News

A father is accused of getting high on heroin next to his 3 year-old daughter while sitting in the backseat of a car, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office. Shelby Murtagh, 23, faces several charges; including drug possession, and contributing to the delinquency of a child after he was found unresponsive in the parking lot of a Target store along S. Tamiami Trail in Fort Myers Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Church is NOT a good place to meet a boyfriend/... 1 hr Peter Cheeks 9
News Fort Myers health care office closes, lays off ... 19 hr Prophecy 1
Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13) 23 hr Schooner 42
Restaurant customers and patrons, TIP YOUR WAIT... Tue Shallow Hal 2
Slow dancing is a piece of cake to learn and do! Feb 6 Slow dancer 2
People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!! Feb 6 Shallow Hal 11
News St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13) Feb 6 Cape Oral 18
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,307 • Total comments across all topics: 278,710,621

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC