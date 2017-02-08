Fla. dad overdoses on heroin next to his toddler
A father is accused of getting high on heroin next to his 3 year-old daughter while sitting in the backseat of a car, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office. Shelby Murtagh, 23, faces several charges; including drug possession, and contributing to the delinquency of a child after he was found unresponsive in the parking lot of a Target store along S. Tamiami Trail in Fort Myers Sunday.
