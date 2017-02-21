Feds could crack down on recreational...

Feds could crack down on recreational marijuana

Press Secretary Sean Spicer said the federal government will likely soon be enforcing federal law in states that have legalized recreational marijuana. Amy Andrle, a dispensary owner in Colorado, said this is an issue of state's rights.

