Family of Mark Sievers speaks out before 48 Hours special
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. The family of Mark Sievers, the man accused of orchestrating his wife's murder, are speaking out for the first time shortly before the "48 Hours" special on the case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police and fire department on tolles drive in N...
|15 hr
|Dmschwemer
|2
|Backing into parking spots is proof that you're...
|Fri
|Ice Man
|3
|Police everywhere
|Fri
|Lorddalkiel
|1
|Defenders MC a poser group! (Sep '11)
|Thu
|Spitfire
|38
|Dek Bar may be hiring.
|Feb 15
|King Dek
|1
|Church is NOT a good place to meet a boyfriend/...
|Feb 12
|Party man
|11
|Restaurant customers and patrons, TIP YOUR WAIT...
|Feb 12
|Everyones Baby
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC