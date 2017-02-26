Family escapes injury in Fort Myers car fire
A Sunday afternoon scene that had all the elements of tragedy instead turned out OK. No one was hurt when a 2012 Hyundai Sonata burst into flames at about 2:45 p.m. along the westbound shoulder of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard just west of I-75.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lesbians! The BIGGEST SCOURGE of America's dat...
|Sat
|heartroot
|11
|Review; Big "O" Amusements
|Sat
|Zipper King
|2
|Single persons forbidden within 5 miles of Gree...
|Fri
|FBI Warning
|1
|Non-students strictly prohibited on campus at FSW.
|Feb 24
|Security warning
|1
|College kids need to be DISALLOWED to hear rap/...
|Feb 23
|Party man
|1
|Anyone know Kat and bubby
|Feb 23
|San
|4
|Co-ed mingling officially capital felony under ...
|Feb 22
|Prophecy
|7
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC