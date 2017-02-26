Family escapes injury in Fort Myers c...

Family escapes injury in Fort Myers car fire

Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

A Sunday afternoon scene that had all the elements of tragedy instead turned out OK. No one was hurt when a 2012 Hyundai Sonata burst into flames at about 2:45 p.m. along the westbound shoulder of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard just west of I-75.

Fort Myers, FL

