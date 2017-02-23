Estero High student wins Military Chi...

Estero High student wins Military Child of the Year

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

ESTERO, Fla. An Estero High School student is one of seven nationwide recipients of the 2017 Military Child of the Year Award from Operation Homefront, a charity that supports military families.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Non-students strictly prohibited on campus at FSW. 1 hr Security warning 1
Review; Big "O" Amusements 4 hr Rock O Plane man 1
College kids need to be DISALLOWED to hear rap/... 18 hr Party man 1
Anyone know Kat and bubby Thu San 4
Co-ed mingling officially capital felony under ... Feb 22 Prophecy 7
Backing into parking spots is proof that you're... Feb 20 Pam Warren 5
Defenders MC a poser group! (Sep '11) Feb 16 Spitfire 38
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,412 • Total comments across all topics: 279,119,093

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC