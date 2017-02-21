Drop in Florida Home Ownership But Gains in Fort Myers Area
CW44 Station Bio- WTOG-TV first began operations on November 4, 1968, broadcasting on UHF channel 44. Originally owned my Minnesota-based Hubbard Broadcasting Corp., WTOG solidified itself in the Tampa Bay market by being the area's only independent television station. With broadcast coverage reaching throughout central and southwest Florida, WTOG was billed "Florida's Super Station" and quickly [] Police: Pair Killed Landlord, Lived With Her Body 2 Weeks Police say a man and a woman are accused of killing their landlord in Florida and living with the body for two weeks while trying to decide how to dispose of it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Backing into parking spots is proof that you're...
|Mon
|Pam Warren
|5
|Slow dancing is a piece of cake to learn and do!
|Mon
|Slow dancer
|3
|A lot of police sirons
|Sun
|Maudezelda
|1
|Co-ed mingling officially capital felony under ...
|Feb 18
|Ice Man
|6
|Police and fire department on tolles drive in N...
|Feb 17
|Dmschwemer
|2
|Police everywhere
|Feb 17
|Lorddalkiel
|1
|Defenders MC a poser group! (Sep '11)
|Feb 16
|Spitfire
|38
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC