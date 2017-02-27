Downtown residential growth to be discussed by city planners
The Fort Myers city planner told us there is enough room for 20,000 additional apartments and condos in the downtown and midtown areas. "We need more residential units," said Fort Myers Planning Manager Nicole DeVaughn, "so, to really have a good robust commercial core, you need to have shoppers."
