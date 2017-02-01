Crime rate down, arrests up in uninco...

Crime rate down, arrests up in unincorporated Lee County

FORT MYERS, Fla. Crime in unincorporated Lee County decreased by 12 percent during 2016, and violent crime was down 3 percent, according to a Lee County Sheriff's Office study.

