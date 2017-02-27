Candles pose health hazard, experts warn
Candles are a billion-dollar industry, and health experts are now warning consumers of a health hazard tied to the popular item. The problem is that candles produce soot, and a lot of it could make you sick, according to Dr. Sujatha Ramamurthy in Fort Myers.
