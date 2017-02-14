Bob Garrett Passes

Bob Garrett Passes

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: AllAccess.com

Condolences to the family and friends of BOB GARRETT, best remembered for his on-air time at WHPT and WYNF/TAMPA, WEBN/CINCINNATI and his long run as half of the ZITO AND GARRETT SHOW on the former Active Rock WJBX /FT. MYERS, who passed on SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 12th.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAccess.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Church is NOT a good place to meet a boyfriend/... Sun Party man 11
Restaurant customers and patrons, TIP YOUR WAIT... Feb 12 Everyones Baby 3
Trump is Totally Unqualified Feb 12 thanx alot 6
Anyone know Kat and bubby Feb 10 Zeppy 3
News Fort Myers health care office closes, lays off ... Feb 8 Prophecy 1
Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13) Feb 8 Schooner 42
Slow dancing is a piece of cake to learn and do! Feb 6 Slow dancer 2
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Lee County was issued at February 15 at 3:03AM EST

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Toyota
  4. Iran
  5. Super Bowl
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,926 • Total comments across all topics: 278,875,099

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC