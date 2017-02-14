Bob Garrett Passes

Condolences to the family and friends of BOB GARRETT, best remembered for his on-air time at WHPT and WYNF/TAMPA, WEBN/CINCINNATI and his long run as half of the ZITO AND GARRETT SHOW on the former Active Rock WJBX /FT. MYERS, who passed on SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 12th.

