Bob Garrett Passes
Condolences to the family and friends of BOB GARRETT, best remembered for his on-air time at WHPT and WYNF/TAMPA, WEBN/CINCINNATI and his long run as half of the ZITO AND GARRETT SHOW on the former Active Rock WJBX /FT. MYERS, who passed on SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 12th.
