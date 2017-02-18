a Anti-Mall Marketa draws hundreds to Fort Myers brewery

a Anti-Mall Marketa draws hundreds to...

Anti-Mall Market draws hundreds to Fort Myers brewery

Bury Me Brewing Company, a Fort Myers-based brewery, started the monthly "Anti-Mall Market" as an event for local micro-businesses and artists to show off their best work. "These guys are putting a lot of passion into it just like we are with the beer," said William Vaughan, the owner of Bury Me Brewing.

