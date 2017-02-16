5 things to know for Wednesday, Feb. 15
This morning begins with areas of fog around Southwest Florida; it will be locally dense and could impact your commute. Temps are mild this morning with readings in the 60's.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Backing into parking spots is proof that you're...
|2 hr
|Bill
|2
|Dek Bar may be hiring.
|Wed
|King Dek
|1
|Church is NOT a good place to meet a boyfriend/...
|Feb 12
|Party man
|11
|Restaurant customers and patrons, TIP YOUR WAIT...
|Feb 12
|Everyones Baby
|3
|Trump is Totally Unqualified
|Feb 12
|thanx alot
|6
|Anyone know Kat and bubby
|Feb 10
|Zeppy
|3
|Fort Myers health care office closes, lays off ...
|Feb 8
|Prophecy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC