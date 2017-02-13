5 things to know for Monday, Feb. 13

5 things to know for Monday, Feb. 13

At least 188,000 people have been evacuated from several Northern California counties after damage to a spillway at the Oroville Dam. The dam, which is the nation's highest, remains intact.

