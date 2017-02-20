5 things to know for Friday, Feb. 3
Two Southwest Florida schools are at the center of some serious scares. First, a student at Oak Hammock Middle yelled he's going to shoot up the school and kill a teacher.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Slow dancing is a piece of cake to learn and do!
|4 hr
|Slow dancer
|1
|First les exp (Dec '12)
|11 hr
|Party man
|7
|Review: Around The Clock Fitness (Feb '11)
|Thu
|gettingscrewedtoo
|6
|Restaurant customers and patrons, TIP YOUR WAIT...
|Wed
|Shallow Hal
|1
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|Wed
|Shallow Hal
|8
|No unattended bags allowed on beach within less... (Jun '16)
|Feb 1
|Qwerty
|6
|Rules for visiting Paradise Tiki Hut Restaurant...
|Jan 31
|John Tiki
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC