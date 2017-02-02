4 found guilty in massive Lee County heroin conspiracy
Four Southwest Florida men were found guilty Thursday morning of conspiracy to possess and intention to distribute at least one kilogram of heroin, the Florida U.S. Justice Department said. Gorge Antonio Vargas, 34, of Cape Coral, Javier Martin Villar, 47, of Cape Coral, Daniel Vargas 32, of Cape Coral, and Zacharias Abab Aguedo, 36, Fort Myers each face anywhere from 10 years to life in prison if convicted.
