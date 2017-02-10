4 burglary suspects arrested in Fort Myers
Four suspects were arrested after breaking into several vehicles, stealing property, and using a stolen credit card in Fort Myers. Tommy Choi, 19, Quentin Scheibelhut, 21, and Nathan Szalay, 21 all from Fort Myers and 24-year-old Justin Parolo of Cape Coral, were all charged with nine counts each of burglary and larceny.
