4 burglary suspects arrested in Fort ...

4 burglary suspects arrested in Fort Myers

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: NBC2 News

Four suspects were arrested after breaking into several vehicles, stealing property, and using a stolen credit card in Fort Myers. Tommy Choi, 19, Quentin Scheibelhut, 21, and Nathan Szalay, 21 all from Fort Myers and 24-year-old Justin Parolo of Cape Coral, were all charged with nine counts each of burglary and larceny.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone know Kat and bubby 2 hr Zeppy 3
Church is NOT a good place to meet a boyfriend/... Thu Party man 10
News Fort Myers health care office closes, lays off ... Wed Prophecy 1
Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13) Wed Schooner 42
Restaurant customers and patrons, TIP YOUR WAIT... Feb 7 Shallow Hal 2
Slow dancing is a piece of cake to learn and do! Feb 6 Slow dancer 2
People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!! Feb 6 Shallow Hal 11
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,102 • Total comments across all topics: 278,752,167

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC