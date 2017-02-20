2017 starts on a warm and dry note across SWFL
Fire weather concerns and water restrictions in Cape Coral occurred during January for good reason. Drier than normal conditions were present across most of the region during the first month of 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Slow dancing is a piece of cake to learn and do!
|10 hr
|Slow dancer
|1
|First les exp (Dec '12)
|17 hr
|Party man
|7
|Review: Around The Clock Fitness (Feb '11)
|Thu
|gettingscrewedtoo
|6
|Restaurant customers and patrons, TIP YOUR WAIT...
|Wed
|Shallow Hal
|1
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|Wed
|Shallow Hal
|8
|No unattended bags allowed on beach within less... (Jun '16)
|Feb 1
|Qwerty
|6
|Rules for visiting Paradise Tiki Hut Restaurant...
|Jan 31
|John Tiki
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC