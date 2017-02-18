18-year-old rescued dachshund living out bucket list adventure
A long-haired senior dachshund is living out his final adventures, from baseball games to airplanes, thanks to the foster mom who rescued him. Morgan, an 18-year-old dog, was taken in by Kate Reidy after his original owner died and he was brought to Lee County Domestic Animal Services in Fort Myers, Florida.
