Why Managing Your Talent Is Key To Revenue Growth
By now you've likely read coverage in Radio Ink regarding the sensational accusations from Bubba The Love Sponge that suggested Nielsen " concocted a plan to conduct a sting operation designed to entrap " him into engaging in ratings distortion activities. Implicated in this alleged activity is Clem's former employer, Cox Media Group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Radio Ink.
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|5 hr
|Prince John
|7
|Harmful parasite's return to Fla. frightens pet...
|Tue
|woww
|1
|Uncollected dog waste threatens SWFL waterways
|Mon
|im a genious with...
|2
|Lesbians! The BIGGEST SCOURGE of America's dat...
|Jan 13
|Party man
|9
|Review: Douglas E Spiegel ESQ (May '13)
|Jan 13
|Kena
|10
|2 SWFL cities make list of 'top cities to move ...
|Jan 12
|human
|5
|Protections coming to LGBT Cape city employees
|Jan 9
|Party man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC