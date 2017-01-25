Whoa s the Club Blu shooter? Still no answer 6 months later
"It's been a really long six months, it's been a very sad six months," said Trish Routte, coordinator for Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. "So many tears shed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|2 hr
|Get A Life
|9
|Bartenders at the Dolphin Key Tiki Bar strictly...
|17 hr
|Photography advisory
|1
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|20 hr
|Bar man
|3
|Arrests made after skimmers found on Cape Coral...
|22 hr
|ATM advisory
|1
|Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11)
|Mon
|J Kline
|28
|Co-ed mingling officially capital felony under ...
|Mon
|woww
|5
|my sons dad (Mar '12)
|Jan 21
|Joyce
|16
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC