Weather Blog: Naples breaks record for coldest daytime high
Showers and overcast sky conditions prevented temperatures in Naples from warming up higher than 61 degrees on Sunday. The temperature reading breaks the city's record as the coldest daytime high for the date of Jan. 29th.
