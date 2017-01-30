Weather Blog: Naples breaks record fo...

Weather Blog: Naples breaks record for coldest daytime high

20 hrs ago Read more: NBC2 News

Showers and overcast sky conditions prevented temperatures in Naples from warming up higher than 61 degrees on Sunday. The temperature reading breaks the city's record as the coldest daytime high for the date of Jan. 29th.

