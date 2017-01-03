Weather Blog: Analyzing Saturday's st...

Weather Blog: Analyzing Saturday's storm system

The uptick in rain opportunities is compliments of an area of low pressure, or storm system if you will, forming over the Gulf of Mexico and then tracking across the peninsula. This is the first time in several months global forecast models like the GFS and ECMWF have developed a low forming over the Gulf, and that's why the state's rain prospects are so much higher this weekend.

