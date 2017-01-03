Twins announce 2017 spring training s...

Twins announce 2017 spring training schedule

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NBC2 News

The schedule features 35 games 18 in Fort Myers and 17 on the road starting with the home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, February 24. Single-game tickets will go on sale Saturday, January 7, however, season and group tickets can be purchased by phone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lesbians! The BIGGEST SCOURGE of America's dat... 3 hr Anti Lesbian 7
The REAL meaning of Matthew 5:32. 17 hr Preacher 3
trump people inaction on publix 20 hr deplorable 3
Josie Swalls from Terre Haute, IN Wed Orville 4
No chance of getting a slow dance with northern... Jan 2 Ice Man 2
Trump will ANNIHILATE and PULVERIZE America! Dec 31 Prophecy 1
i'm a money grubbing theif! Dec 30 Teacher 12 3
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Lee County was issued at January 06 at 3:00PM EST

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,746 • Total comments across all topics: 277,679,597

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC