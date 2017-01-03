Twins announce 2017 spring training schedule
The schedule features 35 games 18 in Fort Myers and 17 on the road starting with the home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, February 24. Single-game tickets will go on sale Saturday, January 7, however, season and group tickets can be purchased by phone.
