Trespasser breaks into North Fort Mye...

Trespasser breaks into North Fort Myers water facility

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: NBC2 News

The Department of Environmental Protection said no drinking water was affected, but residents are concerned about how easy it was for the suspect to gain access. Tanks full of drinking water are protected by fences, gates, and cameras at the facility on Durrance Road north of Bayshore Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2 SWFL cities make list of 'top cities to move ... 17 hr Floridian 3
News Protections coming to LGBT Cape city employees Mon Party man 1
Lesbians! The BIGGEST SCOURGE of America's dat... Jan 8 Party man 8
You don't always have to line dance to country ... Jan 7 Party man 1
The REAL meaning of Matthew 5:32. Jan 6 Preacher 3
trump people inaction on publix Jan 6 deplorable 3
Josie Swalls from Terre Haute, IN Jan 4 Orville 4
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Climate Change
  5. Death Penalty
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,516 • Total comments across all topics: 277,838,010

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC