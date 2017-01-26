Traffic advisory: Eastbound traffi cl...

Traffic advisory: Eastbound traffi closed on portion of Hanson Street until Friday evening

38 min ago

Eastbound lanes on Hanson Street in Fort Myers will be shut down between Palm Avenue and Industrial Avenue as FPL replaces a pole on Hanson. There will be flaggers in the area and drivers are advised to drive safely and try to avoid that part of Hanson Street, if possible.

