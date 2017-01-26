Traffic advisory: Eastbound traffi closed on portion of Hanson Street until Friday evening
Eastbound lanes on Hanson Street in Fort Myers will be shut down between Palm Avenue and Industrial Avenue as FPL replaces a pole on Hanson. There will be flaggers in the area and drivers are advised to drive safely and try to avoid that part of Hanson Street, if possible.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bartenders at the Dolphin Key Tiki Bar strictly...
|10 hr
|Winston
|2
|my sons dad (Mar '12)
|Fri
|Hardly
|17
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|Thu
|Upset Dek customer
|5
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|Thu
|Get A Life
|9
|Arrests made after skimmers found on Cape Coral...
|Wed
|ATM advisory
|1
|Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11)
|Jan 23
|J Kline
|28
|Co-ed mingling officially capital felony under ...
|Jan 23
|woww
|5
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC