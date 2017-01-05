Theresea s Baby on Board: Hatch watch 2017
Therese and her husband Brian are enjoying the last few weeks before baby comes, as they anxiously await his arrival. If you live here in Southwest Florida, there's a good chance you've been following along with one of our top stories for weeks now - the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam, featuring star eagles Harriet, M-15 and their newest eaglet family members .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trump people inaction on publix
|45 min
|deplorable
|3
|Josie Swalls from Terre Haute, IN
|Wed
|Orville
|4
|No chance of getting a slow dance with northern...
|Jan 2
|Ice Man
|2
|Trump will ANNIHILATE and PULVERIZE America!
|Dec 31
|Prophecy
|1
|i'm a money grubbing theif!
|Dec 30
|Teacher 12
|3
|American friendships are fake and superficial, ...
|Dec 29
|Preacher
|6
|Questions still surround Slide the City permit,...
|Dec 28
|amused observer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC