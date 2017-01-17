The Gulf Coast Harmonizers Silver Anniversary Show
The Gulf Coast Harmonizers will celebrate their Silver Anniversary with a very Special Show on Jan. 28, at New Hope Presbyterian Church,10051 Plantation Road in Fort Myers. There will be two shows: one at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets available on the Harmonizers website: www.gulfcoastharmonizers.org or from a favorite barbershopper.
