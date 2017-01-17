Teenage fugitive shot by Clewiston officer following pursuit
Police said Markevious DeAngelo Slaughter, 18, was driving a stolen vehicle when he crashed into another car, injuring the driver. Police say the teen was on US-27 when he crossed over a curb and sidewalk -- before driving into the parking lot of First Bank.
