Teen trio arrested in North Fort Myers car theft
Deputies say the trio went through cars during their late-night crime spree in the Suncoast area, and one when one man woke up, his Chevrolet Impala was gone. "I asked my husband, 'Where's your car at?' And he said it's outside.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|One dead 2 injured in Cape Coral Shooting (May '14)
|1 hr
|His sister
|16
|The REAL meaning of Matthew 5:32.
|13 hr
|Robert Neglio
|4
|Protections coming to LGBT Cape city employees
|13 hr
|Robert Neglio
|2
|Co-ed mingling officially capital felony under ...
|Thu
|FBI Warning
|1
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|Thu
|Prince John
|7
|Harmful parasite's return to Fla. frightens pet...
|Jan 17
|woww
|1
|Uncollected dog waste threatens SWFL waterways
|Jan 16
|im a genious with...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC