Teen trio arrested in North Fort Myer...

Teen trio arrested in North Fort Myers car theft

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NBC2 News

Deputies say the trio went through cars during their late-night crime spree in the Suncoast area, and one when one man woke up, his Chevrolet Impala was gone. "I asked my husband, 'Where's your car at?' And he said it's outside.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
One dead 2 injured in Cape Coral Shooting (May '14) 1 hr His sister 16
The REAL meaning of Matthew 5:32. 13 hr Robert Neglio 4
News Protections coming to LGBT Cape city employees 13 hr Robert Neglio 2
Co-ed mingling officially capital felony under ... Thu FBI Warning 1
Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he... Thu Prince John 7
News Harmful parasite's return to Fla. frightens pet... Jan 17 woww 1
News Uncollected dog waste threatens SWFL waterways Jan 16 im a genious with... 2
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Lee County was issued at January 21 at 4:34AM EST

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,061 • Total comments across all topics: 278,115,877

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC