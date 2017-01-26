Teen to get new wheelchair after donations pour in
A South Fort Myers high school student is getting a new wheelchair Tuesday thanks to money raised by the school's national honor society and the community. NBC2 first brought you the story of Tre Daniels in November.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bartenders at the Dolphin Key Tiki Bar strictly...
|1 hr
|Winston
|2
|my sons dad (Mar '12)
|19 hr
|Hardly
|17
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|Thu
|Upset Dek customer
|5
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|Thu
|Get A Life
|9
|Arrests made after skimmers found on Cape Coral...
|Wed
|ATM advisory
|1
|Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11)
|Jan 23
|J Kline
|28
|Co-ed mingling officially capital felony under ...
|Jan 23
|woww
|5
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC