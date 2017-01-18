SWFL veterans upset over Chelsea Manninga s reduced sentence
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Some Southwest Florida veterans are furious about President Barack Obama'a decision to reduce Chelsea Manning's prison sentence , the former Army intelligence analyst who leaked classified documents to the anti-secrecy website WikiLeaks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|1 hr
|Prince John
|7
|Harmful parasite's return to Fla. frightens pet...
|Tue
|woww
|1
|Uncollected dog waste threatens SWFL waterways
|Mon
|im a genious with...
|2
|Lesbians! The BIGGEST SCOURGE of America's dat...
|Jan 13
|Party man
|9
|Review: Douglas E Spiegel ESQ (May '13)
|Jan 13
|Kena
|10
|2 SWFL cities make list of 'top cities to move ...
|Jan 12
|human
|5
|Protections coming to LGBT Cape city employees
|Jan 9
|Party man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC