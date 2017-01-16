SWFL honors Martin Luther King Jr.

SWFL honors Martin Luther King Jr.

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Southwest Florida residents will have the opportunity to celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. and attend the following events taking place Monday: In Fort Myers, a parade begins at 10 a.m. at the Dunbar-Jupiter Hammon Public Library on 3095 Blount St., and concludes at Centennial Park on 2000 W. First St. A parade is happening from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Naples.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uncollected dog waste threatens SWFL waterways 9 hr im a genious with... 2
Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he... 9 hr short bus stops here 2
Lesbians! The BIGGEST SCOURGE of America's dat... Jan 13 Party man 9
Review: Douglas E Spiegel ESQ (May '13) Jan 13 Kena 10
News 2 SWFL cities make list of 'top cities to move ... Jan 12 human 5
News Protections coming to LGBT Cape city employees Jan 9 Party man 1
You don't always have to line dance to country ... Jan 7 Party man 1
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Iran
  4. General Motors
  5. Supreme Court
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,726 • Total comments across all topics: 277,986,104

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC